There’s nothing better than a wardrobe item that serves multiple purposes. As you start heading into your internship and full-time-job years, you realize that you have less use for the tight dresses and jean shorts and more need for pants that flatter your bod and modest dresses.

If you ask me, a great silk blouse is a perfect double-duty item. You can wear one with a pencil skirt and flats for work; jeans and a some fabulous heels for a first date at a cool restaurant. It’s exactly the sort of polished yet stylish item you need in the next few years, one that flatters any frame and works in so many different ways.

You have two options: Real silk or synthetic. I suggest investing in a loose, blousey top made from pure silk – this drives the price up a bit, but silk just falls beautifully on the body. If you go with an actual silk top, you avoid look like you’re wearing a gauzy, unflattering bag. And if that isn’t reason enough, consider this: Most fake silks don’t let your skin breath at all….and that causes those dreaded pit stains. On the other hand, if you want to save some cash, a synthetic silk top will give you the same chic look that works for work or in your personal life.

Click through for a few high-quality, incredibly versatile blouses you can wear in so many different ways that won’t break the bank.

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead image via]