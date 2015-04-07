Not that I’m complaining or anything, but winter coat weather is behind us – and while this is definitely a good thing, it also presents another layer (no pun intended) of sartorial difficulty.

Here’s why: In the winter it’s totally easy to slide on whatever you want underneath that coat. A pretty top, a tank, a plain tee, whatever. But now that we’ve removed that layer from the mix, it’s all about the cute sweaters and jackets. Dressing in the transitional seasons can be tricky, but those sweaters you were all about over the winter can still totally work – it’s just about styling them differently.

Check out five styling suggestions to spring-icy your favorite cozy sweater.

1. Balanced

If it happens to be one of those rare gorgeous spring days – or if you’re lucky enough to live in a warmer climate- you can give fall style a warm weather twist. Layer that oversized sweater over your favorite miniskirt and add some ankle booties. This is one of those looks that’s effortless, classy, balanced and subtly sexy all at once. I especially love the way a good leather skirt looks against the texture of a knit sweater.

2. Cozy

It doesn’t get much warmer or cozier than this on a truly chilly spring day. Start of with a base layer, a nice slim black turtleneck then layer your sweater over it for a layered look that’ll keep you warm and add interest. Continue with skinny black pants (or leggings if your sweater is long and loose enough) and wear some knee-high boots – brown ones look amazing with this look. I swear, you’ll barely feel the cold – no coat required.

3. Boho

Do you have one of those ethereal, gauzy maxi skirts hanging in your closet? You don’t know it yet, but that number is just begging to be worn underneath a big old slouchy sweater. Give it a full on boho twist by pairing it with some chunky jewelry and short booties. If you don’t have a maxi dress that fits this description, experiment with the maxis you do have in your closet – throwing a sweater over a dress totally works too. You might be surprised by how chic it looks when paired with a sweater

4. Classy

Sure, you can wear your big, comfy sweater to your internship – it’s just a matter of giving it a polished twist. Wear some slim pants underneath – avoid anything with a wider leg as it will look dumpy if the sweater is oversized – and layer a plain white button-down underneath the sweater. Add even more interest by lacing a cute necklace underneath the collar of the shirt. Pair it with some modest heels if you dare, or simply opt for a classy pair of ballet flats if not.

5. Glam

A pair of coated jeans or leather leggings will add a touch of glamour to your casual sweater. Amp it up even more by wearing some sick high-heeled booties or black pumps, a chunky statement necklace and a fun clutch. Believe it or not, there is a way to make that cozy ol’ sweater work for a night at the bars.

