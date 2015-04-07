Forget scholarships – now you can have a job, get an education, and put smiles on hundreds of faces per day by serving up iced caramel macchiatos all at once. How, you ask? Starbucks just announced that it will allow every single employee to attend four years of college and graduate completely free of debt.

Starbucks realized what a big difference an education can make in a person’s life. According to the coffee giant’s website, “The disparity between what U.S. college and high school graduates earn has more than doubled in the past thirty years, and a typical bachelor’s degree recipient can expect to earn 66 percent more than a high-school graduate over a 40-year career. We know more than 70% of our U.S. partners (employees) are students or aspiring students. We want to help. Supporting our partners’ ambitions is the very best investment Starbucks can make.”

The company is promising to put $250 million (phew!) on tuition for its associates. All of the eligible full- or part-time Starbucks employees can apply for and attend Arizona State University’s online degree program completely on the coffee mecca. Starbucks originally offered tuition reimbursement for college juniors and seniors, but today’s announcement opens doors for aspiring students everywhere. Starbucks hopes to help at least 25,000 employees graduate by 2025.

Way to go, Starbs. I will feel even better about myself every time I support your business.