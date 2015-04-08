When you think of “sexy,” the first image that comes to mind is probably one of the famous Victoria’s Secret angels. Adriana Lima, Heidi Klum, and Chanel Iman are all undoubtedly beautiful, but Lane Bryant is redefining the word “sexy” with their new campaign. In a not-so-subtle dig at the notoriously small-waisted, big-busted models known as “angels” who model for the lingerie brand, each of the Lane Bryant models are letting the world no that “I’m No Angel.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=koSIq5BzXi8&w=640&h=360%5D

“The Lane Bryant #IMNOANGEL initiative celebrates women of all shapes and sizes by redefining society’s traditional notion of sexy with a powerful core message: ALL women are sexy,” the brand says.

Not only are the women in the video gorgeous, but we are liking this #ImNoAngel slogan way more than we should. Who wants to be an angel when you can have way more fun being bad? Ladies all over the country are posting their own pics on social media and showing their beauty.

https://instagram.com/p/1N4ssvxD8u/?tagged=imnoangel

https://instagram.com/p/1N10-TNc_j/?tagged=imnoangel

https://instagram.com/p/1N2q4Apz0Q/?tagged=imnoangel