Contouring is definitely all the rage right now. If you haven’t heard of it yet, you’ve definitely seen it: It’s basically what happens when women use makeup to strategically emphasise or de-emphasise parts of the face. This can visually change your face shape, (make it smaller/bigger/rounder/slimmer/longer/shorter) define your bone structure, streamline your nose – the possibilities are endless and slightly terrifying for a contour newbie.

That’s why finding a great teacher is key when learning how to work a good contour. I came across this YouTube video and thought it was too good not to share: Kaushal, the beauty vlogger who created it, breaks it down and makes it so easy to follow and goes slowly so that even a total newbie can follow along. Watch and learn, ladies!

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSoEgv8XAWU&w=640&h=360%5D