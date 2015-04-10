In case you missed it, Lauren Conrad is more than a former reality star milking her fifteen minutes of fame. Her clothes are worth blowing your entire babysitting piggy bank for. If you weren’t convinced by her collection inspired by Cinderella, you can’t sit with us because we’re flipping out about the latest Disney-Lauren Conrad fashion announcement.

While Elsa might be the Disney character of the moment, Lauren is going straight for the leading lady herself, Minnie Mouse.

The affordable line of designs that feature Minnie Mouse’s super-feminine vibes, including ladylike dresses, graphic tees, and polka dots everywhere, naturally. Get out your pair of Minnie ears and mark your calendars for May 10 when the collection will be available in Kohl’s stores. We can only hope to look half as cute as Lauren does modeling the line.

