The phrase “spring cleaning” generally refers to getting your space in the best possible shape, but I say the start of a new season is the perfect time to pick up some great new habits – especially since we’re finally transitioning out of that awful cold, lazy winter.

These five simple tips will help you look better than ever – and the best part is, they don’t require dieting, exercising, spending tons of money, or even wearing makeup. They’re just super simple habits that will make a major difference.

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead image via]