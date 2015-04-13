All the kids from the 90s have such fond memories of the decade that sometimes we forget just how long ago it was. Think about it – the last year of that decade was 16 years ago! While fashion and technology have changed (thankfully), many of the stars have remained the same. It’s not until you really think about it that you realize just how old you are.

1. Kids born in the year 2000 are now in high school.

2. Lizzie McGuire Hilary Duff is a mother to a three-year-old boy and recently divorced.

3. The Game Boy was first released in 1989.

4. Justin Timberlake married and has a baby boy with Mary from 7th Heaven (Jessica Biel).

5. There are people in this world who don’t know “what” N’ Sync is.

6. The year 2036 is as far away as 1996.

7. The show Friends premiered 21 years ago.

8. Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter is 7 years old.

9. There have been 31 seasons of the show Survivor.

10. Bonne Bell Lip Smackers is going out of business.

11. A child born the year singer Aaliyah died is almost 15 years old now.

12. Geri Halliwell left the Spice Girls almost 17 years ago.

13. Eminem’s daughter Hailie is in college.

14. Will Smith is now older than Uncle Phil was at the beginning of Fresh Prince.

15. The little dancing girl with pigtails from the Missy Elliott music videos now looks like this:

16. Diddy hasn’t gone by the name “Puff Daddy” or “Puffy” in 14 years. He hasn’t been called “P. Diddy” since 2005.

17. Cher Horowitz from Clueless would be 36 years old now.

18. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. started dating 16 years ago.

19. Shania Twain is starting on her last tour ever.

20. The twins who played Nicky and Alex on Full House are 25.

21. George O’Malley died on Grey’s Anatomy seven years ago. And Izzie Stevens pulled the plug on Denny Duquette nine years ago.

22. The year that Marty McFly flies to in Back to the Future 2 is 2015 (aka already happened).

23. Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson divorced a decade ago.

24. Rapper Drake first appeared on Degrassi: The Next Generation 14 years ago.

25. Carson Daly hosted his last episode of TRL in 2002.

26. YM magazine stopped making new issues over ten years ago.

27. CosmoGirl magazine shut down in 2008.

28. You’re probably older than Corey and Topanga were when they got married on Boy Meets World.

29. Marissa Cooper died on The O.C. nine years ago.

30. The Motorola Razr phone is now part of a museum display.

31. Pete Davidson from SNL was only one year old when cast mate Kenan Thompson started acting on Nickelodeon’s All That.

32. Saved by the Bell ended over two decades ago.

33. Britney and Madonna made out on the VMAs 12 years ago.

34. Dakota Fanning is of legal drinking age.

35. This is what was being stolen in the first The Fast and The Furious movie, released in 2001.

