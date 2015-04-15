Nothing kills your beauty buzz like realizing that your once-flawless red lipstick has migrated to your chin, your teeth, and everywhere but your lips. As tempting as it is to simply color in your lips and go – and as much as the freshly-applied lipstick looks great on its own before you leave the house – the truth is, if you want your lipstick to stay on and in place for a few hours, you need to prime your pout.

I’m of the belief that when it comes to primers, the higher-end makes are better. If you splurge on one, consider this: You just need a thin coat of it every time you apply lipstick, meaning it’ll last for a really long time. If you ask me, it’s a worthy investment – a gift to yourself that’ll keep on giving. Here are some of the most well-regarded lip primers on the market.

