I am thoroughly confused by this weather. I mean, last week I went out wearing a casual tee shirt dress and I was legit sweating. The next morning I threw on a similar dress to run out for my morning coffee…and I was literally shivering. It’s completely erratic and unpredictable. What’s a girl to do? If you’re anything like me, you shove a convenient little cardigan into your bag so it’s always on hand should you get cold. This is an obvious solution for impossible-t0-figure-out weather but it also serves as a great option when it’s consistently warm outside – I mean, haven’t you ever walked into work/class on a hot day, only to find that it’s freezing in the room? Similarly, you can wear your sweater on a crisp day, then stash it in your bag when it’s inevitably stifling indoors.

But enough about that. It’s not rocket science to recognize stashing a cardigan with you is a good idea. What’s difficult is trying to find a cardigan that doesn’t make you look like a very young First Lady (but you know I’m trying to look like you when I’m 50, Michelle). We’ve gathered up a few totally cute options for your next stash-and-go cardigan right here.

