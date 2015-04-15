Do you remember Sarah Stage, the super fit model that while pregnant she had abs?

If you don’t remember who we are talking about, here is a refresher.

But, if you were one of those shocked by the slim frame of the then 8 months pregnant model, we have good news!

Today Stage gave birth to a HEALTHY baby boy. Baby James Hunter was born on Tuesday and he weighed 8 lbs., 7 oz. and was 22 inches long, a totally normal size for a newborn.

Here is what she looked like at 9 months, ready to pop.

Both the baby and the mom are doing well.

At the end quoting Taylor Swift , ‘haters gonna hate hate hate hate.”