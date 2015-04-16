Graduation is just around the corner, so you might want to start thinking about decorating your cap. Besides being a great way for your parents to spot you in a sea of same-colored gowns, you can express a little bit of what you were like in college and cherish the keepsake forever. The other amazing thing about grad caps is that you can do whatever you want with that square – be funny, use a heartfelt quote, look ahead to the future, make a pop culture reference, or represent your organization. The possibilities, just like your future, are endless. But where to start? Check out these creative caps for a little inspiration.

VIEW GALLERY