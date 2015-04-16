The number one reason guys get dogs: to meet girls, of course. No living, breathing girl can resist an adorable pup so it automatically bumps any guy from a 6 to an 8. Well, the guys in Kappa Sigma at Tennessee Tech stepped the cute pet game up a notch by getting a baby goat. His name is Ranger and he’s just about the cutest thing you’ve ever seen. The sad thing is we never would have known about him, except that another fraternity at Tennessee Tech decided it would be a fun idea to STEAL HIM. Goatnapping is not cool. The good news is that Ranger is back with Kappa Sig safe and sound living out the ultimate #goatlife…and getting mad chicks. Just look how much love he gets.

Got to hold this cutie today. @Rangerthegoat I kinda love him 😍 pic.twitter.com/3yYsC3i2xq — Allyson Leigh⚓ (@AllyQuee) April 16, 2015

