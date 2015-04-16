The Most Popular Guy At Tennessee Tech Is A Baby Goat

||

The number one reason guys get dogs: to meet girls, of course. No living, breathing girl can resist an adorable pup so it automatically bumps any guy from a 6 to an 8. Well, the guys in Kappa Sigma at Tennessee Tech stepped the cute pet game up a notch by getting a baby goat. His name is Ranger and he’s just about the cutest thing you’ve ever seen. The sad thing is we never would have known about him, except that another fraternity at Tennessee Tech decided it would be a fun idea to STEAL HIM. Goatnapping is not cool. The good news is that Ranger is back with Kappa Sig safe and sound living out the ultimate #goatlife…and getting mad chicks. Just look how much love he gets.

@Rangerthegoat is easily the coolest goat I've ever met! #tntech 🐐 pic.twitter.com/p1n9fjpUEj

— Kellie Collins (@KellieCollins_8) April 16, 2015

Finally met the world famous @Rangerthegoat 💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/uRlAnASqb2

— Grace Smith (@Gracieras22) April 16, 2015

@Rangerthegoat is the cutest ever pic.twitter.com/PxXQVlghWo

— jordan (@jordantodd13) April 16, 2015

Got to hold this cutie today. @Rangerthegoat I kinda love him 😍 pic.twitter.com/3yYsC3i2xq

— Allyson Leigh⚓ (@AllyQuee) April 16, 2015

 

Follow him on Twitter @RangerTheGoat…he deserves way more followers.

