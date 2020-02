Clubs are verrryyy interesting places.

You go there thinking it’ll be all dancing, singing along to Pitbull songs, and knocking back shots that come in pretty colors. The reality? You get your feet stepped on, you get elbowed, you have sweaty dudes grope you, and you probably end up waiting outside in the cold before you can even get to all that. It’s awesome!

Oh, and you also usually meet some…uh, interesting specimens. Here’s a little sample of seven guys you’ll find.

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead image via]