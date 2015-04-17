Sephora is having their spring sale right now, which means that if you’re a beauty insider, VIB or a VIB Rouge, you can slash a nice little percentage off of your entire purchase – you should have an email from the store with details.

You have until Tuesday to stock up on items and since absolutely everything is discounted, that means that right now is the perfect time to pick up expensive finds you wouldn’t ordinarily want to splurge on – these ten items are totally worth it, at least at their reduced prices.

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead image via]