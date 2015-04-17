So now you’re a big, bad sophomore. No more getting lost in the library or awkwardly trying to make friends everywhere on campus. Bet you thought this year was going to be amazing, but they don’t call it the “sophomore slump” just for the alliteration. I’d even argue that sophomore year is the worst year of college. Nothing is fresh and exciting anymore, yet you’re still a lowly underclassman. Here are just a few things you’ll figure out as a second year.

1. You have to figure out your major.

By your second semester, most schools are going to make you pick your poison. No more wondering around as “undeclared” and taking liberal learning classes. Sure, you can always change it, but it’s pretty scary to realize that everyone expects you to figure out what you want to do with your life at 19 or 20.

2. Freshman year feels like forever ago.

Somehow, the new crop of first years look like babies. You swear up and down that you didn’t look that young when you arrived at college. You also judge them hardcore for getting lost, over-participating in class, and having major PDA sessions out on the lawn. But again, you never did these things.

3. Your group of friends changes.

As tight as you and your freshmen crew were, you quickly notice that things don’t stay the same. People join new organizations or develop new relationships. You might realize that you didn’t have much in common with these people besides living in the same dorm and a love for straight vodka shots. And that’s okay.

4. You’ll be more selective about parties.

Last year, you would go anywhere that promised a keg. Now, you have favorite party houses and you catch yourself thinking things like, “Well, if the soccer team doesn’t have a party tonight, I literally don’t know what to do,” or “If they don’t give us a ride, I’m not going.”

5. Staying in once in a while doesn’t seem so bad anymore.

In fact, instead of desperately trying to find a party every night of the week, you opt to chill every so often. Your party days are far from over, but sometimes you’d just rather catch up on work or have a movie night instead of rubbing against sweaty freshmen in a frat basement.

6. You know a thing or two about picking your classes, but you still get crappy ones.

Freshman year is a mess of getting assigned bad professors during 9 am class times. Now, you thoroughly research your potential teachers and pray that there’s still a seat open in the afternoon sessions. However, you’re still near the bottom of the totem pole. Juniors and seniors are still going to fill up all the easy classes, and you have no choice but to wait your turn.

7. People are already talking about jobs and internships.

Thought you still had a couple years to relax? Wrong. You’ll feel the pressure to start filling up your resume with summer jobs and internships since it feels like that’s what everyone else is already doing.

8. Major requirements.

Usually the worst classes are the ones you’re required to take as prerequisites or as a core for your major. Since you know your years as an upperclassman will be busy and these need to come before other classes, you’ll probably get stuck taking these horrible courses as a sophomore. Just bunker down, take it with a friend, and know even the worst class is just one semester long.

9. Getting dressed is not a high priority anymore.

When you’re a sparkly new freshman, every day is a fashion show. You’ll want to look good for the potential hotties in class and make the professors take you seriously. By sophomore year, you’re rocking the high bun and yoga pants without a care. The gym, makeup, and practically any other method of trying to look like a human are abandoned, mostly because you realize there isn’t a single good-looking guy on campus.

10. You’ll want to help freshmen.

As much as you make fun of them with your friends for still wearing their high school varsity jacket, you remember how it feels to be new on campus. You’ll give advice to the freshman next to you in class or at the gym, even though you are still figuring out the whole college thing yourself. Pretty much, you just like the reminder that you’re no longer the bottom of the totem pole.