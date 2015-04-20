Anyone who comes for a campus tour can see that Ursinus College has a beautiful campus full of happy students and history. A quick Google search shows that it’s near Philadelphia and home to notable athletics and organizations. However, you need to be a student here to know these things that make our school different than the rest.

1. You use campus directions that include statues as landmarks.

2. You tried to take pictures with all of these statues freshman year.

3. You have had the Common Intellectual Experience and realize you will never know what it means to be human.

4. You’ve gone sledding with Wismer trays.

5. No matter where you go, you end up running into multiple fellow Ursinus Alumni.

6. You slid down the fountain the night before graduation.

7. You’ve clapped in the middle of the labyrinth to hear the squeak.

8. You’ve had to correct someone on the pronunciation of Ursinus (ERR-SIGH-NUSS).

9. You still have tickets in your pocket from pitchers and wings.

10. You went to The Trappe on Sunday night with a bag of silver coins.

Story by: Caitlin Callahan