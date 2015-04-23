You’re so close! But so far. The end of the spring semester is near which means summer is coming, and the last thing you want to be doing is studying. We can’t make going to class any easier, but check out these awesome, and at times, adorable photos to help you survive and lighten the mood! (And feel free to get some vacay ideas for the coming months!)

Because we all want to be sitting on a beach right now…

Or having a relaxing bath looking out at the beach…

And we can’t forget how amazing Starbucks is in these last few weeks…

Day dreaming will also help the last week blues…

Everyone knows adorable pets won’t hurt either…

Or shirtless celebrities…

There’s always pizza…

Bonus:

Hot guy eating pizza!

We hope these images help you push through, or at least allow your procrastinating to be a little more entertaining!