I’ve always thought of lipstick as more of an accessory than as a bit of makeup. Sure, some lipsticks can brighten your face or compliment your makeup, but for most themost part, they add something that takes your entire outfit to the next level.

That’s why I’m the first one to recommend scooping up one or two spring lipstick shades as opposed to investing in a bunch of floral dresses that you can only wear on warm days. You can literally throw on jeans and a plain tee and then slap on a pop of lipstick and instantly look so ready for spring – and you can use your lippie every single day until it runs out….but somehow it’s still the more affordable option.

Since MAC lipsticks are a great blend of quality and relative affordability, I thought I’d share 7 picks from their lipstick selection that would look perfect this season. You can purchase them all right here.

