If you were anything like middle-school me in Suburbia, USA, your dream wardrobe solely consisted of preppy clothes with moose logos. Abercrombie & Fitch was what the cool kids wore, even if you could get something that looked exactly the same at Kohl’s for a quarter of the price (it was all about that moose). Shopping there was the dread of mothers everywhere. It was so dark and loud that you couldn’t read the price tags and couldn’t hear someone else tell you. You could probably navigate your way to A&F through the mall blindfolded just by following your nose to the strong scent of cologne. Oh, and the ultimate compliment? Being asked to work there by one of the sexy salespeople models because that meant you were hot.

Well, the Hollister and Abercrombie & Fitch brands are getting a huge makeover. Former CEO Mike Jeffries has retired so things are changing, big time. Looks like the new people in charge don’t feel like being known as jerks! Or they’ve realized that kiddos would rather save their money for booze. According to a release, the teen shopping meccas are undergoing some serious policy and advertising changes.

It was no secret that the stores only hired attractive cashiers and shirt folders, but that’s ending, as is their strict “looks policy” that is more strict than a Catholic school dress code. According to Bloomberg’s Lindsay Rupp, the policy “banned French-tip manicures, certain hair-styling products and, among other things, mustaches.” A&F and Hollister say they won’t be hiring store associates based on looks or body type anymore, “and we will of course continue not to discriminate on any protected category.” Those employees will no longer be called “models” but “brand representatives” instead.

As for that smell, music, and the darkness? Like it or not, it’s changing. The release notes that they will “adjust scent, lighting, music and trees to ensure a more pleasurable shopping experience.” And in a move that is probably making Mike Jeffries punch his fist through a wall, A&F will start selling plus-size clothing.

“From the many conversations I have had over the past few months, I know that all of you will welcome these changes,” A&F brand president Christos Angelides wrote in the memo. “I am encouraged by your dedication and hard work, by the progress all stores are making, and look forward to seeing all of these changes drive improvements in the business.”

There’s just one part of this policy that we’re not fans of – they will no longer use shirtless models for promotional events or those racy shopping bags. If any A&F models are out of work, I might know of a place where you can crash for a few nights…