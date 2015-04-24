It is a proven opinion that Diet Coke trumps Diet Pepsi every time. I literally have a half-empty silver aluminum can can sitting on my desk as I type right now. Furthermore, I am a firm believer that the “Pepsi Challenge” results were fixed because seriously, who orders a “Diet Pepsi” when they’re out to dinner. No one.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7lw_vhxtNc&w=640&h=360%5D

Even though Diet Coke is supposedly super bad for you, I can’t abandon it. I’ve read the headlines (and nothing more, because I’m scared) and heard from approximately 1,000 people that artificial sweeteners in diet sodas make you fatter, can cause headaches, it’s bad for your teeth, and every other horrible thing under the sun. Nevertheless, I claim a 80 oz. Diet Coke from 7/11 cures my hangovers and is the only thing that gets me through a tough day.

Like I was saying, Pepsi can’t touch Coke. And they know it. That’s probably why they’re making a major change in their diet sodas: getting rid of the artificial sweetener aspartame. PepsiCo announced today that they will debut Diet Pepsi free of the sweetener in the U.S. in August. Instead of aspartame, Diet Pepsi, Caffeine Free Diet Pepsi, and Wild Cherry Diet Pepsi will be sweetened with Splenda.

“Diet cola drinkers in the U.S. told us they wanted aspartame-free Diet Pepsi and we’re delivering,” said Seth Kaufman, senior vice president of Pepsi and Flavors Portfolio, PepsiCo North America Beverages, in a release. “We recognize that consumer demand is evolving and we’re confident that cola-lovers will enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of this new product.” The change comes following a 5% drop in diet soda sales this year (more for me) and will set Pepsi apart from other diet soda brands. Coke has no plans to change their formula, and I have no plans to change my dedication to the brand…Splenda makes me kind of nauseous anyway.