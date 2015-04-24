It is a proven opinion that Diet Coke trumps Diet Pepsi every time. I literally have a half-empty silver aluminum can can sitting on my desk as I type right now. Furthermore, I am a firm believer that the “Pepsi Challenge” results were fixed because seriously, who orders a “Diet Pepsi” when they’re out to dinner. No one.
“Diet cola drinkers in the U.S. told us they wanted aspartame-free Diet Pepsi and we’re delivering,” said Seth Kaufman, senior vice president of Pepsi and Flavors Portfolio, PepsiCo North America Beverages, in a release. “We recognize that consumer demand is evolving and we’re confident that cola-lovers will enjoy the crisp, refreshing taste of this new product.”
The change comes following a 5% drop in diet soda sales this year (more for me) and will set Pepsi apart from other diet soda brands. Coke has no plans to change their formula, and I have no plans to change my dedication to the brand…Splenda makes me kind of nauseous anyway.