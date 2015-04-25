Sometime during your freshman year of college, you get sick…and you feel like the entire world is coming down on you. Remember how sick days used to be all about snuggling up in bed while a loving parent brought you soup and let you watch unlimited TV? It was like a mildly uncomfortable vacation.

When you get sick in college, on the other hand, you might start to feel like time has never moved more slowly. Here are a few of the differences between being sick as a kid vs. being sick as a college student.

Then: You ate noodle soup, drank orange juice and had the occasional glass of ginger ale as a treat.

Now: You don’t eat anything for three days except the Pop-tarts you roommate throws you. You’re just too lazy to get any food yourself.

Then: You relished time away from school.

Now: You freak out about all the notes you’re missing. Why do you always get sick right before midterms?!?

Then: You changed into a new set of freshly laundered PJs every day.

Now: You wear the same crusty, germ-covered sweats for three days.

Then: You take your medicine every four hours on the dot.

Now: You reach over to your nightstand and pop Tylenol at random intervals.

Then: You watched movies all day.

Now: You sleep all day. Why did you never know sleeping was so fun?

Then: You hope you stay sick enough for your parents to let you stay home for another day.

Now: You just want this headache to go awayyyyyyy.

Then: You play games with your family.

Now: You’re completely isolated because your roommate has decided to sleep in someone else’s room to avoid catching what you have.

Then: You take it easy the weekend after you start feeling better.

Now: You go out and party the minute you start to feel human again.