It’s formal season for all you ladies and gents in Greek life, and if you’ve been struggling to find a date and your date party is right around the corner, take a hint from this Sigma Alpha Epsilon member. Instead of going with the usual route of asking a buddy to set him up for the night or asking a friend, he’s getting serious about finding a worthy lady by creating a very elaborate application form for potential dates.

It’s brilliant. Why just treat someone who doesn’t even appreciate it to a free night of debauchery when you can make them work for it? This way, you’re sure to find someone who is so excited to go, they’re willing to spend ten to fifteen minutes of their life coming up with creative answers to awe you into taking them.

I’m a big fan of having your applicants list five favorite qualities about you. I also have some suggestions for questions you can add on your own unique formal date application form.

– Do you hold your breath along with Jack and Rose during Titanic? Why or why not?

– Are you more of a Chuck or a Dan? Explain your answer.

– If you were to purchase me a puppy, what breed would you select?

– Are you willing to buy a tie/bow tie to match my dress color?

– Hypothetically, if I were to black out, would you recap the night for me in the morning over bagels and mimosas?

If these answers don’t truly show a person’s character and find you a Prince Charming, I’m all out of ideas.