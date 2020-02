If we’ve learned one thing from the fashion bloggers of the world, it’s this: You’re never fully dressed without a cute pair of sunglasses, especially in the spring/summer.

You really only need one pair of sunglasses, but where’s the fun in that? If you’re the sort of girl who likes to change it up, loo no further: We’ve found seven adorable pairs that won’t break the bank. Shop ’em all below.

VIEW GALLERY