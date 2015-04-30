30 Reasons Brunch Is The Best Meal Of The Week

It’s Sunday morning. When the sun beams peak through your curtains, you roll over and moan because you had a bit too much to drink last night, but then you remember…brunch! The meal where the options are limitless and the drinks are bottomless. Whether you’re a serial bruncher or look at the in-between meal as a special treat, we can all agree that practically everything about it is amazing.

1. You get to eat breakfast food without waking up early.

2. It’s the only meal where drinking heavily is not only expected, it’s encouraged.

3. Where else are you supposed to recap the previous night with your girlfriends?

4. You might even find out the name of that guy you hooked up with.

5. There’s a good chance that you’re hungover and brunch is exactly what you need to feel better (even if it just means you get drunk again).

6. Two words: bottomless mimosas.

7. Since you’re actually combining two meals, you’re saving time and money.

8. There’s usually bacon involved.

9. It turns a regular Sunday into a Sunday Funday.

10. You’re expected to sit there for hours. No one is kicking you out.

11. It’s basically day drinking…but classy.

12. You can look adorable in a sundress or just roll out of bed. Brunch doesn’t judge.

13. Friends who don’t like typical breakfast food can dine with those who do in perfect harmony.

14. You have the entire rest of the day to do whatever you want.

15. So much coffee.

16. You don’t have any other excuse to get out of bed on Sunday.

17. Most places have outside dining options in nice weather.

18. No one can judge you for ordering pancakes with a side of cheeseburger.

19. You don’t have to wash dishes after.

20. Brunch is way cheaper than a fancy dinner.

21. It gives you an excuse to prolong your Sunday chores. Laundry can wait.

22. You have plenty of time to digest all the deliciousness before bed.

23. “Brunch” is more fun to say than “linner” or “brinner.”

24. Your only real decision is if you want another Bloody Mary.

25. Toast.

26. You can taste all the yummy dishes your friends got.

27. It’s an awesome date idea that is different but still includes drinking.

28. Eggs, fruit, OJ…all totally healthy.

29. …Or you can pig out on pancakes, waffles, and bacon.

30. It’s the perfect way to toast to a glorious weekend.