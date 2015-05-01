The watch of the future is here. For just $349, you can get a watch that does much more than tell time. Open apps, play games, make phone calls, listen to music, and more all from your wrist. It’s the perfect gift for your tech-savvy boyfriend, your stylish friend, or your fluffy friend. Yeah. Apparently people are letting their cats and dogs rock these pricey pieces of equipment. We don’t even want to know what their dog houses look like.

