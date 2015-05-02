Social media platforms are a dime a dozen these days, but the major players all have something very specific going for them. Which one is most up your alley? Take our quiz and find out.

What’s you favorite guilty pleasure magazine?

A.) People

B.) Entertainment Weekly

C.) Vogue

D.) The Knot

Your closest is full of:

A.) Classic pieces like skinny jeans and button-down shirts

B.) Beat-up leather jackets

C.) Colorful high heels

D.) Feminine lace dresses

If you were a Sex and the City character, you would be:

A.) Samantha

B.) Miranda

C.) Carrie

D.) Charlotte

Which celebrity is your #spiritanimal?

A.) Jennifer Lawrence

B.) Anna Kendrick

C.) Olivia Palermo

D.) Lauren Conrad

Friends would describe you as:

A.) Social

B.) Witty

C.) Creative

D.) Romantic

How would you spend an ideal Saturday night?

A.) Out at a loud bar with a huge group of friends.

B.) Reading a good book in bed.

C.) At a trendy restaurant eating a gorgeous, expensive meal.

D.) Staying home with your significant other and cooking dinner.

Your dream creative job is:

A.) Reporter

B.) Comedian

C.) Stylist

D.) Interior designer

Your favorite season is:

A.) Summer

B.) Winter

C.) Fall

D.) Spring

Your dream significant other is someone who:

A.) Can have a conversation with anyone.

B.) Is well read and has an intelligent sense of humor.

C.) Has great style and taste.

D.) Loves long-term relationships.

If you got mostly A’s you are: Facebook.

You’re a social butterfly and are genuinely curious about other people – you love to know what they’re up to, whether it’s starting a new job, getting married, whatever. You have more contacts in your phone than anyone you know and when you tell someone you’ll call, you really mean it. You never forget a birthday and love that social media allow you to stay connected to just about everyone you’ve ever met.

If you got mostly B’s you are: Twitter.

You’re probably smart, hilarious and highly observant. You’re opinionated. You value wit and snark and you believe words will always be more powerful than images, actions or just about anything else. You like to keep up with the news and have varied interested, from sports to current events to entertainment. You love that Twitter gives you a little taste of all of those things and you love that using Twitter lets you share your wit with all of your followers.

If you got mostly C’s you are: Instagram.

You are an aesthetic superstar. You have incredible style and taste and you believe the best things in life are beautiful. You love fashion and are always aware of what is trending. You have a natural artistic talent and a great eye. You love how beautiful Instagram makes everything and people who don’t bother to focus their photos annoy you.

If you got mostly D’s you are: Pinterest.

You are a hopeless romantic and have probably been planning your wedding for a long, long time. You love how unfailingly positive Pinterest is: Instead of haters commenting and people complaining, it focuses on the nice parts of life, like fashion, decor and yummy food – like you, Pinterest looks on the bright side.

