With the lumbersexual craze, it seems like more guys than ever are sporting some scruff, and we weren’t complaining…until now. Face fuzz is super attractive on some guys, but the hairy truth is making clean shaven sexy.

A local news station from Albuquerque, New Mexico noticed the beard trend and asked microbiologist John Golobic to analyze the content of swabs from a variety of beards. The results yielded some bad results for beard-lovers.

Golobic tested the swabs, and the results were scarier than even he expected. “I’m usually not surprised and I was surprised by this,” Golobic said.

Several of the beards that were tested contained a lot of normal bacteria, but some were comparable to toilets. TOILETS.

“Those are the types of things you’d find in (fecal matter),” Golobic said, referring to the tests. The reporter even adds that if the city were to find samples like this in the water system, they’d “shut it down for disinfecting.”

Vom vom vom. Poop beard? Not fit for public drinking water? A lot of boyfriends are going to be gifted a razor today.

If you haven’t run to the bathroom to wash your hands already, check out the full report below. And rethink making out with that bearded bro.

