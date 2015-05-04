We all know that celebrities on the covers of magazine have had a few touch ups, but this video shows that Photoshop does a lot more than even out skin tone and cover up some blemishes.

Rare Digital Art has worked with top fashion magazines like Vogue and Vanity Fair, but now they’re pulling back the curtain on how much effort goes into taking these photos from first draft to finished project. They’ve created three 90-second time-lapse videos that span hours and hours of work “fixing” photos, showing reshaping lips, straightening teeth, and even slimming fingers. And don’t forget, this is after hours in hair and makeup!

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yR58V1yRjRY&w=640&h=360%5D

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=96OlJV_akCI&w=640&h=360%5D

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOoI8sN0bTM&w=640&h=360%5D

Check out the before and afters of each photo below.

Next time you’re pulling at your tummy or cursing a blemish on your skin, remind yourself that no one is flawless…not even Beyoncé.

