WATCH: These 90-Second Videos Show How Much Photoshop Really Goes Into Photos

||

We all know that celebrities on the covers of magazine have had a few touch ups, but this video shows that Photoshop does a lot more than even out skin tone and cover up some blemishes.

Rare Digital Art has worked with top fashion magazines like Vogue and Vanity Fair, but now they’re pulling back the curtain on how much effort goes into taking these photos from first draft to finished project. They’ve created three 90-second time-lapse videos that span hours and hours of work “fixing” photos, showing reshaping lips, straightening teeth, and even slimming fingers. And don’t forget, this is after hours in hair and makeup!

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yR58V1yRjRY&w=640&h=360%5D

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=96OlJV_akCI&w=640&h=360%5D

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOoI8sN0bTM&w=640&h=360%5D

Check out the before and afters of each photo below.

VIEW GALLERY

Next time you’re pulling at your tummy or cursing a blemish on your skin, remind yourself that no one is flawless…not even Beyoncé.

Beyoncé Without Photo Retouching: See the Pictures

[Story via]

Read More:
Healthbody image
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Stephanie PetitCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Probably busy watching puppy videos on Instagram.
  • 10614935101348454