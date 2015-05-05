20 Hilarious Cinco De Mayo Memes

Cinco de Mayo…a great excuse to chug an upside-down Corona shoved in a margarita and eat tacos, right? Here’s a short history lesson: May 5 is observed to commemorate the Mexican army’s unlikely victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla. Don’t mistake it for Mexico’s Independence Day – that’s September 16. It’s kind of funny though because the French overthrew the Mexicans a year later, so they won the battle, but not the war. No worries – the French rule only lasted about three years.

Now that you’re all *~informed~* you can better enjoy these hilarious Cinco de Mayo memes…and still feel free to take those tequila shots.

