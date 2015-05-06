Beautiful, Affordable Jewelry Right This Way [SALE ENDS MAY 7]

||

I am a big fan of mixing high-end and affordable items – while I’ll splurge on a handbag or a pair of jeans, I usually keep it cheap when it comes to add-ons or trendy pieces.

One of my absolute favorite places to find cheap accessories is Bauble Bar. Everything is super affordable but right on-trend – and right now, everything is even more affordable than usual. Shop everything at Bauble Bar for an extra 30% off between now and May 7 – all you have to do is enter the code “FIESTA30′ at checkout. Some of my favorite pieces appear below!

VIEW GALLERY
Read More:
Lifestyleaccessories,Budget Fashion
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Zara HCOLLEGECANDY Writer
I'm a Chicago-based writer and graduate of the Medill School of Journalism who has written for sites like Cosmopolitan.com, Seventeen.com, MarieClaire.com, Glamour.com, Parents.com, Racked, Thrillist and The Huffington Post.
  • 10614935101348454