You might think that with Tinder and “friends with benefits” situations, college kids today are having more sex than ever. Sorry kids, but it looks like your parents were getting more frisky than you are. Isn’t that a lovely thought? According to a new study released by Archives of Sexual Behavior, millennials tend to have slightly fewer partners than their parents did. Those born in the 1950s and 1960s were found to be the most sexually active, with an average of 11 partners throughout adulthood. Those born in the 1940s and 1970s averaged about 10 sexual partners, and those born in the 1980s and 1990s (aka us) clock in at a far less impressive eight sexual partners.

The study of over 33,000 people and their reported sexual behaviors, beliefs and practices revealed a lot about how views on sex have changed. For example, millennials are a lot more tolerant and accepting of premarital sex. Acceptance of premarital sex has moved from a minority position to a majority position, with 58% of respondents in 2012 saying they thought there was nothing wrong with sex before marriage compared to 44% in 2004.

Scratching your head? Us too. If we’re more accepting of premarital sex, how do we have fewer partners? Report author Jean Twenge attributes it to fear of STDs…valid point. Or maybe we’re just not done racking up those numbers yet.

Anyway, this is one competition that I definitely don’t want to be in with my parents.