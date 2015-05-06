For the most part, Facebook is a great way to connect with friends you haven’t seen in a while. We all have someone whose profile we avidly avoid (an ex-boyfriend, an old roommate we’d rather forget about, or maybe a former friend you had a falling out with), but for Kevin Kantor, a student at the University of Northern Colorado, the face that popped up under “people you may know” suggestions was far more powerful. It was the man who raped him two years prior.

According to Kevin, the man was an acquaintance he met through Boulder’s gay community and the rape happened while he was home on spring break. The 22-year-old said the police asked him why he didn’t fight back while he was at the hospital following the rape, BuzzFeed News reported. He said their attitude during that first interaction ultimately led to the investigation into the crime going nowhere. After two years of putting the incident behind him, the Facebook suggestion caused the traumatic experience to resurface.

During this year’s College Unions Poetry Slam Invitational, he did fight back, with a powerful poem. Kevin’s spoken word performance of ‘People You May Know’ begins with the line: ‘When my rapist showed up on the people you may know tab on Facebook, it felt like the closest to a crime scene that I’ve ever been’.

Watch his incredible performance below.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LoyfunmYIpU&w=640&h=360%5D