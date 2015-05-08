Fall and spring get a a lot of attention from the fashion world because, quite simply, getting dressed is more exciting during these seasons.

They give you a chance to switch over from the extreme looks you rock in during the summer and winter, allowing you to mix and match elements from other seasons to create an appropriate transitional look. But while dressing during these two seasons is definitely fun and interesting, it’s also a bit of a challenge. You have to take inconsistent weather into account, after all – and you also have to strike the right balance of texture, color and shape in order to find a look that works for a complex season.

Since we’re right in the middle of transitional weather now, let’s take a look at five simple ways to get this style right every time.

1. Layers are your best friend: Who says you can’t wear a tank top yet? You totally can – you just might need to toss a cute jacket over it. Same goes for your favorite little skirts: You can totally wear them with tights underneath until the sun comes out to play. These are straightfoward ways to layer for the spring but there are ways to get more creative with it too. Sweaters are big this year – try throwing a plain oversized pullover over your favorite long tank top for a cute layered look….or make a summery dress more appropriate by layering it under your favorite over-the-shoulder sweater.

2. Look for staples in lighter colors: If the weather still calls for full-length pants, jackets and boots, you can still make these items look spring-ready; it’s just a matter of changing up the color palette. White blazers, colored jeans, camel boots – these are all perfect spring wardrobe items that will still keep you warm and cozy.

3. Mix prints: Print mixing can be tricky but spring is the best time to do it. All you have to do is use one summery print and one more basic print that is usually reserved for fall/winter. Try pairing a cute striped top with a floral skirt on a warm day for a look that’s perfectly transitional.

4. Contrasting textures are key: Try combining lightweight pieces (think flowy tops, lightweight skirts and silk pants) with heavier, more structured items in materials like denim leather. You could toss a denim jacket over a pair of printed silk pants or wear leather pants with a silk blouse.

5. Mix winter items with summer items: You don’t need to buy new “spring” clothes’; you just need to get creative with the stuff you wear during other seasons. Those brown riding boots you wore all winter? Try pairing them with your favorite casual summer dress for a perfect spring vibe.