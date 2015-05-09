Transitional style is a big topic right now – because, after all, we’re dealing with transitional weather at the moment. One trend that perfectly represents perfect transitional style? Open-toe booties.

These shoes are absolutely perfect for the spring and fall. They cover a decent amount of your foot, keeping them relatively warm, while letting a little bit of the foot show to create a detailed look. They also just add a cool edgy vibe to any outfit and look great with pants, skirts, dresses or even shorts. These 7 pairs would look awesome and are so versatile – wear them with jeans for a cool casual look that’s perfect for class or pair them with a cute minidress for a hot night out look.

