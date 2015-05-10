If you go to a school that offers tons of classes online, you might be totally tempted to schedule your entire course load using only your online course options – but its true what they say: Sometimes things really are too good to be true.
There are definitely awesome things that come with taking a class online (see below) but it’s not all roses and sunshine and breakfast in bed – so be sure to consider both the pros and cons before deciding to move your entire course load into the online realm.
Pro
You can ‘go to class’ in your pajamas….or underwear.
Con
You rarely get a chance to show off your cutest casual outfits in class.
Pro
You don’t have to deal with those annoying overachieving types rising their hands every few seconds.
Con
You’ll probably miss out on a few chances to rub elbows with would-be crushes.
Pro
You get to sleep in a bit more thanks to the lack of commute.
Con
Your schedule might get thrown out of whack.
Pro
No one will notice if you don’t exactly pay attention to the lecture.
Con
You might slack off, which could affect your grades in a bad way.
Pro
Your friends won’t be next to you distracting you from your work.
Con
Your social skills might suffer.
Pro
You can be totally comfortable while ‘going to class.’
Con
You might miss out on cool discussion-based learning opportunities.
Pro
It’s easier to skip class.
Con
It’s easier to skip class.