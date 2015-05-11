This is scary as hell. According to reports, sorority women at the University of Houston are taking extreme safety measures after rumors that gang members in the area are targeting the organizations. Total Sorority Move received a tip that said, “The bloods have issued a threat to take the life of a sorority girl at the University of Houston as a part of their gang initiation. Look it up, it’s all over the news. Over 20 shots were fired over the weekend at off campus housing near the greek community and people are going nuts trying figure out what is going on and why they are being targeted.” In addition, gang members were attempting to scare the girls by racing by sorority row in their cars and pulling “illegal maneuvers.” One student caught the cars on camera.

Houston area sorority girls hide your letters!! Watch out for these cars pic.twitter.com/mg5X0beurO — Lauren Bacon (@BaconLauren) May 11, 2015

Many girls have evacuated the sorority houses and stopped wearing letters, but still feared that the administration wasn’t taking the threats seriously. They reached out to local news station KHOU who contacted the school. They claim it has increased security “tremendously,” particularly at Bayou Oaks where most of the sorority houses are located.

We’re sending our thoughts to all the students at University of Houston, Greek or not. Use the buddy system, check in on your friends, and make sure everyone makes it through the end of the semester safely.