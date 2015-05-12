Blondes, brunettes, and redheads have some company, in case you haven’t noticed the rainbows on top of people’s heads. Even grey, aka granny hair, is an enviable option nowadays. The multi-color dos might raise some eyebrows, but now even eyebrows are getting in on the colorful action. You’ll not only look like a My Little Pony, but you’ll definitely turn heads with this craze. Reds, blues, ombre, and glitter are all fair play for these trend leaders who are making sure their brows are…what are the kids saying? Oh yeah, on fleek.

