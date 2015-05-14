We know, we know. Fast food is nasty. It’s processed, it’s bad for you, it’s not real food…but sometimes it just hits the damn spot. No matter how much of a high-brow foodie you are, you can’t deny that at point in time, a large order of fries was exactly what you wanted.
Now, there’s quasi fast food and then there’s legit fast food. I would say that the line gets drawn when you have a drive through window: Chipotle, Panera, Five Guys – those are quasi fast food places. The real deal include places where you can literally roll up in pajamas and leave with a massive pack piled with foods because America is great.
We’ve ranked some of the best legit fast food places of our time. Does your favorite take the top spot?