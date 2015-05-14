Trend Report: Multi-Purpose Kimonos

Summer style is all about breezy, lightweight pieces with tons of movement – and there’s no better lightweight, breezy piece than a good kimono top.

Snag one of these right-on-trend kimonos and layer it over denim shorts and a tank for class, over black pants and a black top for a nice dinner out or over a little dress when you go out at night and over a bathing suit for a beach day. So many uses, right? If you can snag one for a low price – and with these seven pieces, you totally can – it’s basically the best investment ever.

