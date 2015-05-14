All the cool kids in Hollywood are branching into affordable fashion. Just ask Adam Levine who has a line at Kmart, Nicki Minaj whose also at Kmart, and Lauren Conrad who has found success as Kohl’s. Now Rebel Wilson is joining the gang by partnering with the plus-size clothing brand, Torrid, for her very own holiday capsule collection.

“I’ve had a ‘torrid’ affair with buying clothes all my life,” Wilson said in a statement. “I’ve never really felt like there’s a brand out there in the plus-size world that is creating cool stuff, that fits well and is good quality yet affordable. So it was awesome to team with Torrid, who I think are doing such a great job in making plus-size fashion relevant and dope.”

People reports that the pieces in the Pitch Perfect 2 star’s 25-piece collection will all come in at under $130 and will include cute accessories such as koala and microphone-shaped pieces. Rebel For Torrid will be available in stores and online in November.

We’re predicting another Lilly Pulitzer for Target fiasco. Who doesn’t want a piece of Rebel?