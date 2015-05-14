7 Productive Ways To Spend The Summer After Graduation

“Pomp and Circumstance” has played, you’ve taken your cap and gown pictures, and you’re officially done with college. Now what? Many college seniors don’t have a job lined up and feel pretty lost right about now. It might be your last summer ever, so it’s your duty to make the most of it before work takes over your life, but at the same time, your summer activities could land you the dream job. If you’re still looking for ideas, we’ve got some ways to ensure this is your best and most productive summer ever.

1. Figure Out What You Want To Do

After four years of college, a few summer jobs, and hopefully an internship or two, you have a little direction. However, you might need to figure out what you major translates to in the job market. Narrow down the positions you’d be interested in and eligible for so you can spend your time applying wisely.

2. Intern

In between beach days and party nights, find some time to add some experience to your resume. No one enjoys the idea of working for free or cheap after you’ve earned your degree, but it’s a reality for a lot of people nowadays. Continue to apply for jobs, but they say finding a job is easier when you already have one. Who knows – if you impress your bosses, you might even get hired for a full time position at your internship.

3. Volunteer

Volunteering is a great way to add some lines to your resume during breaks in employment. Organizations are always looking for help so you can definitely find a subject that interests you whether that means playing with puppies at the animal shelter or playing tag with kids at a summer camp for underprivileged children. Times are flexible so even if you commit to a couple times a week, it’s better than sitting on your couch watching reruns of Friends.

4. Travel

Use your time off as an opportunity to see the world. Explore some new countries and learn their language and culture. Being able to adapt to new situations is an invaluable skill to have in any career. Plus, your travels will be an awesome topic to talk about on job interviews. Since your budget might not allow you to just jump on a plane and chill for a few weeks, consider becoming an au pair, teaching English abroad, or WWOOF, a program that allows you to work abroad in exchange for free housing and food.

5. Figure Out Where You Want To Live

Maybe you’ve always dreamed about living in New York City or Los Angeles, for example, but you’ve never spent a good amount of time there. Invest in a trip to where you think you’d like to apply for jobs so you don’t get there and realize you absolutely hate it.

6. Make Some Money

Even if you have to go back to your old summer job or beg for your babysitting gig back, you need to find some way to start paying off those student loans. If doesn’t have to be all day, every day, but spending your summer being lazy won’t help anyone.

7. Network…Everywhere

Parents are going to a 4th of July BBQ? Your cousin’s friend is in town and majored in the same thing as you? The person in front of you in line at the store? These could all be turned into networking opportunities. You never know who needs to hire someone exactly like you. At very least, you might gain some helpful advice and have another name to add to your contacts.