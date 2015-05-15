There’s a definite stereotype associated with college girls: They’re hard partying sorority-crazed ladies who wear lots of pink and eat lots of takeout pizza. But just because you’re a girl between the ages of 18 and 24 doesn’t mean you have to conform to that mold – and if these ten things apply to you, chances are, you’re blazing your own path.

1. You’d rather go to a nice dinner than go out at night.

Truffles over loud drunk frat boys any day.

2. You never had even the faintest desire to join a sorority.

It’s just not your thing.

3. You don’t quote Mean Girls on the regs.

Actually, you’ve never even seen it.

4. You don’t wear yoga pants.

Unless you’re actually doing yoga.

5. You’re not a fan of house parties.

Or you’ve never been to one.

6. You’d rather shop at a cool boutique or thrift store than at Forever 21.

Or H&M or Anthropologie or Urban Outfitters.

7. You’d choose wine over beer any day.

And NOT the boxed stuff. Or Yellowtail.

8. You’d rather spend spring break in Napa than in Cabo.

Chilling with a glass of red and a good book sounds ideal.

9. You don’t drink Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

Unpopular opinion: They’re gross.

10. You don’t like Lilly Pulitzer.

You rebel, you.

[Lead image via]