Have you ever seen a celeb’s look and totally fallen in love with it, only to realize you don’t even have the cost of her shoes in your bank account? College Candy is here to play stylist, taking the best stars’ street style or red carpet looks and finding similar items at prices that won’t kill your wallet.

This week, we’re ready for a pool party a la Jamie Chung. Before you rock your bikini, you might want to nail that laid back yet stylish look. This rising fashion star rocked adorable in a white long sleeve dress, cool hat, and booties in California last month. The best part about this ensemble is that you can use all of pieces separately throughout the entire season and even into the fall.

Check out the pieces we found so you can recreate Jamie’s poolside look, and don’t forget to add your own touches with sunglasses, jewelry, and handbags!

