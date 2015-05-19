At my pretty small college, about 20% of students were involved in Greek life. I remember going out for rush and hearing the different stereotypes about each sorority – everyone is this one is slutty or everyone in that one has a trust fund. The sorority I ended up joining proved that one label could never define a group of 100 women whose talents, interests, and personalities ran the gamut.

Anyone in a fraternity or sorority knows that people automatically make assumptions about you once they hear you’re part of Greek life. All you care about are your looks or your first priority is getting drunk every weekend. In an effort to remove stigma associated with Greek life, Kayleigh Dumas of York College in Pennsylvania launched the #WeAreNotOurStereotypes campaign, aiming to highlight the diversity among sorority and fraternity members.

Dumas is a member of Sigma Delta Tau and recruited fellow Greek students on campus to participate in her photo project. Each student was photographed twice. In the first photos, the participants hold signs on which they wrote down a common stereotype about Greek life, and in the other photos, they hold signs where they wrote how they break the stereotypes.

Check out the series below that proves no matter what clubs you are involved in, you can’t judge a book by its cover.

