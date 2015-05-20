There’s no doubt that alcohol is a calorie sucker of the worst kind. Not only does every shot, mixer, and beer add up, but you’ll be dying for a grilled cheese the moment you get home. The “Freshman 15” is no joke, y’all. Turns out, you’ve been drinking the wrong alcohol. Put away that cheap vodka because according to a recent study by American Chemical Society, drinking tequila can actually help you lose extra weight. Science says so it must be true.

For the study, the team fed a group of mice a normal diet and added agavins, a sweetener found in tequila, to their water. They monitored the mice’s weight and glucose blood levels. Most mice that drank agavins ate less, lost weight, and their blood glucose levels decreased when compared to other sweeteners such glucose, fructose, sucrose, agave syrup, and aspartame. According to their findings, “agavins reduce glucose levels and increase GLP-1, they also increase the amount of insulin [your body makes].” They’ll also curb your appetite, so no more late night binges (besides Netflix).

Not sure you should cancel your gym membership just yet, but if you’re worried about calorie consumption during your Friday night, maybe switch over to tequila. Pass the Jose, lime, and salt, please.

