You spend $50,000 a year on a college education, so the least stores can do is save you a dollar or two here and there. Chances are, you haven’t used that student I.D. to it’s fullest potential, and you’re missing out on some awesome deals. Be sure to check out your local businesses too. Saving some extra cash has never been so easy.

Apparel

1. Ann Taylor: 15 percent off full-priced items

2. ASOS: 10 percent off

3. Banana Republic: 15 percent off full-priced items

4. Charlotte Russe: 10 percent off

5. Club Monaco: 20 percent off

6. Eddie Bauer: 15 percent off

7. J. Crew: 15 percent off

8. Juicy Couture: 15 percent off

9. The Limited: 15 percent off

10. Topshop: 10 percent off (if you’re a student in the United Kingdom, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia).

Food

11. Arby’s: 10 percent

12. Buffalo Wild Wings: 10 percent

13. Burger King: 10 percent off

14. Chipotle: Free small drink with your meal. (Not always offered at all locations or at certain times of the year).

15. Dairy Queen: 10 percent discount. However, not all DQ’s participate. Check with your local restaurant to see if they offer a discount.

16. McDonalds: 10 percent off

17. Papa John’s: Discounts vary based on location; ask the restaurant closest to your campus what they offer.

18. Qdoba: Qdoba offers a free drink for students when you purchase a meal as well as burrito meals for $5.

19. Subway: 10 percent off

Entertainment

20. AMC Theaters: Discounted tickets offered every Thursday.

21. Amazon: Free six-month trial of Amazon Prime, which offers free two-day shipping on all of Amazon’s items and a $10 credit when you refer a friend.

22. The New York Times subscription Based on college location.

Transportation

23. Amtrak 10 percent off

24. Shortline/Coach USA A variety of discounts are offered for students traveling to or from selected schools listed on their website.

Insurance

25. State Farm car insurance Save up to 25% if you get good grades. The savings last even after you graduate from college, until you turn 25.

Please note, to receive all discounts, you must show a valid student I.D.