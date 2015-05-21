Whether you just graduated or are taking a few month hiatus from school for summer break, chances are you are looking at a little more downtime than you’re used to. This is great at first, but tends to get old pretty fast. Once the initial excitement about seeing your old home friends wears off, your Netflix queue is exhausted, and your family starts to annoy you, you’re going to be looking for any and every excuse to leave reality for a bit.

And what better way to pass the time and avoid the problems in your life than by getting lost in the story of someone else’s?

Below is our Summer Reading List: College Edition, which includes something for virtually everyone.

Here is the book we recommend for when you’re feeling…

Way too single

Never Have I Ever: My Life (So Far) Without a Date (Katie Heaney): If you’re feeling a little pathetic because you haven’t been on a date recently, try reading about someone who has never been on one… ever. This hilarious collection of stories from Heaney will make you LOL, while also making you feel a lot better about your current situation.

Like you’re having a quarter-life crisis

F*CK! I’m In My Twenties (Emma Koenig): If you’re in college, you either are currently experiencing your proverbial quarter-life crisis, or will be soon enough. But sometimes all you need to get through it is a little understanding and empathy—and of course humor—which is exactly what Koenig delivers in this book.

Like you could use a good laugh

Yes Please (Amy Poehler): You’ll especially love this book if you are a fan of Parks and Recreation, as well as if you are thinking about a career in writing, TV or comedy. It’ll make you laugh while simultaneously allowing you to feel more confident and sure about the decisions you make in life.

Heartbroken over an ex

It’s Called a Breakup Because It’s Broken: The Smart Girl’s Breakup Buddy (Greg Behrendt & Amiira Ruotola-Behrendt): Written by the same couple who wrote He’s Just Not That Into You (yes, it was a book before a movie if you didn’t already know that), this book is a BIBLE for someone who has recently gone through a breakup… or just needs a little bit of an attitude adjustment and self-confidence booster.

Adventurous yet broke

Beautiful Ruins (Jess Walter): If you’re more a fan of fiction than you are of memoirs or self-help books, this story is the perfect beach read—without the frills and fluff that usually come with books of this genre.

Nostalgic for being at school with your friends

How to Start a Fire Lisa Lutz If you think you have it tough right now, take a break to dive into the messy world of three friends as they try to navigate their lives post-college.

Bored and in need of some excitement

Killing Monica Candace Bushnell Written by the woman who created Sex and The City, this book is about a writer who fakes her own death to cut ties with the character she is so often and tirelessly associated with. Hmm…

Emotional and stressed out about, well, everything

Tiny Beautiful Things Cheryl Strayed From the same woman wh wrote Wild, now a major motion picture starring Reese Witherspoon, this book is a collection of essays and advice columns Strayed once wrote using the name “Sugar.” She tackles just about every problem you can think of—from heart ache and nostalgia to death and coming out… and she does so with unparalleled ease, insight, grace and humor.