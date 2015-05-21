It’s almost Memorial Day weekend—and while this marks a time, first and foremost, to honor and remember all those who are and have served in our country’s armed forces, there is also going to be a whole lot of day drinking. Whether you plan to hang out at the beach, throw your own party or jump around to different cookouts, it’s important to make sure that on this summer-kickoff weekend you have the right tools and preparation to help you survive the day-drinking events.

When it comes to partying during the day, there are a few important factors to take into consideration you typically don’t have to during a night out on the town. The sun, for one. But also whether or not you were drinking the night before, and will begin your day-drinking marathon by first attempting to eradicate a hangover. (Remember: “hair of the dog” is only pro-longing your hangover, not curing it.)

Below are a few tips to keep help you enjoy a day filled with drinking, without being that person who passes out before 3 p.m.!

1. Get enough sleep the night before.

Be smart. Don’t go out drinking everything in sight the night before, staying out until the wee hours of the morning, if you know you are going to have a long day beginning early the next morning.

2. Hydrate.

This is especially crucial if you are going to be basking in the sun all day. Alcohol dehydrates you as is, let alone when you are losing even more water due to sweat. Drink water continuously—before, after and while you are sipping on sangria and margaritas.

3. Eat smart.

If you fail to take any of these other tips into consideration, at least hang on to this one. The food you eat plays a critical role in your body’s ability to function—let alone process and metabolize alcohol. Eat a big, balanced breakfast—think bacon, eggs and hash browns—that will both fill and fuel you. And don’t neglect eating throughout the day, even after you start drinking, either! At the very least, make sure you are snacking every few hours. Alcohol, especially beer, can be a sneaky son-of-a-you-know-what when it comes to tricking your body into believing it’s full.

4. Hold off on the shots.

The hallmark rule of day drinking: it’s a marathon, not a sprint. Don’t get so overly excited about being with your ~bEstieS~ this Memorial Day Weekend that you start the day off ripping shots. Save those for later in the day.

5. Stick to light liquor.

It’s common knowledge that darker beers and liquors tend to cause the nastiest of hangovers. Choose your drinks wisely while day drinking. Try to stick to light-colored alcoholic beverages, and consider making it a spritzer (water and alcohol—perfect!). Not only will it help keep you a little more hydrated than you would be otherwise, but it will also help you keep a moderate pace. Also, if you are going to drink hard liquor, drink it (slowly, my friend!) earlier in the day, and switch to beer later.

6. Take a supplement.

Alcohol can deprive you of a lot—and no, not just your judgement. To minimize the depletion of nutrients, take a vitamin B complex supplement to replenish them and reduce the effects of your sure-to-come hangover.

And, of course, have fun and be safe!