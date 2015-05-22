Botox Makes Skin More Stretchy, According to New Study

Botox has long been a quick and effective way of removing wrinkles and ultimately looking like a frozen statue with little to no emotion. However, a new study reveals that the chemical may actually make skin more elastic. It seems a little counterintuitive, but researchers have found that the injection can cause the skin to produce more collagen and elastin.

For doctors, this is a breakthrough because creams and serums don’t actually work at creating these ingredients; they need to be produced internally. (Well this little fun fact could save millions of people from wasting their money).

Even still, “They’re not quite sure what’s going on.” Well that’s reassuring. I’m still not putting that weird sh*t in my face until they do.